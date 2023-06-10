Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic has named the 29 players making up the provisional roster of the Philippine women's national football team ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Sarina Bolden and team skippers Hali Long and Tahnai Annis will be leading the pool which is set to undergo a month-long training camp in Sydney, Australia.

The list will be trimmed to 23 after their pre-World Cup camp set at the Western Sydney Wanderers Complex.

Among the notable inclusions in the provisional list is defender Angela Beard, who was formally called up by the Philippines after participating in a pair of camps last year. Beard, 25, has been capped thrice by Australia; this confirms her change of nationality. She traces her roots to Cebu through her mother.

Back in the squad are defender Dominique Randle and midfielders Jessica Miclat, Ryley Bugay and Kaya Hawkinson, who have not featured in the past few camps for the Filipinas. Also included are youngsters Isabela Pasion and Kaiya Jota, who have come up through the youth teams.

The full roster is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Kiara Fontanilla

Kaiya Jota

Olivia McDaniel

Inna Palacios

Defenders:

Maya Alcantara

Alicia Barker

Angela Beard

Reina Bonta

Malea Cesar

Jessika Cowart

Sofia Harrison

Hali Long

Dominique Randle

Midfielders:

Tahnai Annis

Ryley Bugay

Anicka Castañeda

Sara Eggesvik

Kaya Hawkinson

Eva Madarang

Jessica Miclat

Isabela Pasion

Quinley Quezada

Jaclyn Sawicki

Forwards:

Sarina Bolden

Isabella Flanigan

Carleigh Frilles

Katrina Guillou

Chandler McDaniel

Meryll Serrano

"We wish the players and staff the best for their final preparatory camp for the FIFA Women’s World Cup," said PFF president Mariano Araneta. "We appreciate all their hardwork and sacrifice for the country. They have our full support."

The team got a boost ahead of training camp with FIFA announcing the Filipinas’ jump from No. 49 to No. 46 in the latest rankings. The ranking is the latest historic achievement for the Filipinas who have vaulted from No. 53 at the end of last year.

The Filipinas are in Group A of the FIFA Women's World Cup along with co-host New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway.

They play their first match against Switzerland on July 21 in Dunedin, New Zealand. They face host New Zealand on July 25 in Wellington, before traveling back to Auckland for the duel with Norway on July 30 to wrap up the group stage.

