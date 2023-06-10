MANILA -- Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic has named the 29 players making up the provisional roster of the Philippine women's national football team ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
Sarina Bolden and team skippers Hali Long and Tahnai Annis will be leading the pool which is set to undergo a month-long training camp in Sydney, Australia.
The list will be trimmed to 23 after their pre-World Cup camp set at the Western Sydney Wanderers Complex.
Among the notable inclusions in the provisional list is defender Angela Beard, who was formally called up by the Philippines after participating in a pair of camps last year. Beard, 25, has been capped thrice by Australia; this confirms her change of nationality. She traces her roots to Cebu through her mother.
Back in the squad are defender Dominique Randle and midfielders Jessica Miclat, Ryley Bugay and Kaya Hawkinson, who have not featured in the past few camps for the Filipinas. Also included are youngsters Isabela Pasion and Kaiya Jota, who have come up through the youth teams.
The full roster is as follows:
Goalkeepers:
- Kiara Fontanilla
- Kaiya Jota
- Olivia McDaniel
- Inna Palacios
Defenders:
- Maya Alcantara
- Alicia Barker
- Angela Beard
- Reina Bonta
- Malea Cesar
- Jessika Cowart
- Sofia Harrison
- Hali Long
- Dominique Randle
Midfielders:
- Tahnai Annis
- Ryley Bugay
- Anicka Castañeda
- Sara Eggesvik
- Kaya Hawkinson
- Eva Madarang
- Jessica Miclat
- Isabela Pasion
- Quinley Quezada
- Jaclyn Sawicki
Forwards:
- Sarina Bolden
- Isabella Flanigan
- Carleigh Frilles
- Katrina Guillou
- Chandler McDaniel
- Meryll Serrano
"We wish the players and staff the best for their final preparatory camp for the FIFA Women’s World Cup," said PFF president Mariano Araneta. "We appreciate all their hardwork and sacrifice for the country. They have our full support."
The team got a boost ahead of training camp with FIFA announcing the Filipinas’ jump from No. 49 to No. 46 in the latest rankings. The ranking is the latest historic achievement for the Filipinas who have vaulted from No. 53 at the end of last year.
The Filipinas are in Group A of the FIFA Women's World Cup along with co-host New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway.
They play their first match against Switzerland on July 21 in Dunedin, New Zealand. They face host New Zealand on July 25 in Wellington, before traveling back to Auckland for the duel with Norway on July 30 to wrap up the group stage.
