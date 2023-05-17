Adidas unveils the new jersey kits of the Philippine Women's Football team for the 2023 FIFA World Cup at the BGC Ampitheatre in BGC, Taguig City, on May 16, 2023. The jerseys will be used by the national team for the FIFA World Cup in July. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine women's national team received a boost ahead of their campaign in the FIFA Women's World Cup, after their official adidas kits were revealed on Tuesday.

For defender Sofia Harrison, it was an honor to have unveiled the fresh uniforms together with her teammates, and believes this will lift their spirits as they prepare for the showpiece event in Australia/New Zealand in July.

"It is such an honor to even have adidas representing and sponsoring us. We're so very grateful and humbled to be a part of this entire experience. We thank Anthony, we thank sir Nonong, we thank sir Jeff, and everyone who is a part of the PFF just for putting up all of these together for us," said Harrison as she showed appreciation to adidas PH general manager Anthony Frangos, Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta Jr., and the national team's manager Jeff Cheng.

Ranked as no. 49 in the world, the squad will be competing in their first-ever World Cup after beating Chinese-Taipei on penalties in the quarter-final stage of the AFC Women's Cup held in India, but Harrison assured that they will come locked in to win.

"I think it is going to be just a whirl of emotions coming into this being our very first World Cup ever, I think that we're preparing as best as we can for this and making sure [we're doing] everything we can to win and to get out of our group," she adds.

"We're all hungry to get back to working together and do everything we can to make our country proud."

The Filipinas are coming off a stint in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games where they missed out on a medal, which the 24-year-old Harrison sees as a vital learning curve for her squad.

"That was my second SEA Games. We had a slow start in the tournament. Unfortunate, but we're gonna go back, look at film, work on the mistakes that we made, and we're just gonna come in strong and ready to go for the World Cup," said Harrison, who was a part of the 2022 squad who won bronze in the previous SEA Games.

Filipinas defender Sofia Harrison discusses their new kits for the FIFA Women's World Cup.