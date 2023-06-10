FIFA has increased the prize fund allocation for the Women's World Cup. FIFA/Handout.

The players of the Philippine women's national football team are guaranteed to receive at least $30,000 from FIFA for competing in the Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia this July.

This, after FIFA announced a new payment model for the Women's World Cup 2023, which "guarantees all players will receive fair contribution for their work."

National federations will also receive financial distributions to support football development in their countries.

Per FIFA, players of teams that will exit in the group stage will receive $30,000 (P1,680,405). The team that will emerge as World Cup winners will receive $270,000 per player.

Member associations of teams in the group stage will receive $1,560,000; the winning federation will get $4,290,000.

"Under this unprecedented new distribution model, each individual player at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 can now fully rely on remuneration for their efforts as they progress through the tournament," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"The global salary of women's professional footballers is approximately USD 14,000 annually so the amounts allocated under this unprecedented new distribution model will have a real and meaningful impact on the lives and careers of these players," he added.

"Beyond this, all member associations will also receive a record financial distribution based on their performance, which they can use to reinvest back into football in their countries and which we believe will help to propel the women's game even further."

In total, FIFA will allot $110-M in prize money for the Women's World Cup 2023 -- a considerable increase from the $30-M fund in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

FIFA allotted $440-M in prize money for the men's World Cup in Qatar last year.

The Filipinas are competing in the Women's World Cup for the first time ever, after qualifying through the AFC Women's Asia Cup last year. They are in Group A together with co-host New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland.

They open their campaign against Switzerland on July 21 at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.



