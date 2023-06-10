The Philippine women's national football team (PWNFT) in their match against Vietnam during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on May 9, 2023. Photo courtesy PFF/PWNFT Media.

The Philippine women's national football team will head into the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 having reached their highest-ever world ranking.

In the latest rankings released by FIFA, the Filipinas are now at No. 46 -- an improvement of three places from their previous standing. They are now ranked 8th in Asia as well.

It's a boost of confidence for the Filipinas, who advanced to the second round of the Olympic qualifiers earlier this year but also missed out on a podium finish in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games last month in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The top five of the FIFA Women's Rankings remain unchanged, with reigning world champions United States at No. 1 followed by Germany, Sweden, reigning Women's Euro champions England, and France. Spain, Olympic gold medalists Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands, and World Cup co-hosts Australia complete the Top 10.

The Filipinas are expected to leave for a training camp in Australia this month ahead of their first-ever participation in the Women's World Cup in July. They are in Group A of the global showcase, together with co-host New Zealand, Switzerland and Norway.

They open their campaign against Switzerland on July 21.

