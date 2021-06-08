Golf: Saso 'super excited' for Olympics but will focus on other tourneys first

Yuka Saso hoists the US Open trophy after winning in a sudden death playoff over Nasa Hataoka following the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- Thanks to her historic triumph at the U.S. Women's Open, Filipina golfer Yuka Saso is virtually a lock to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 19-year-old Saso is the first Filipino golfer -- male or female -- to win a major. After her victory at the Olympic Club in San Francisco on Sunday (early Monday in Manila), Saso rose to No. 9 in Rolex World Rankings.

"Ngayon ko lang po 'yun nalaman," a beaming Saso said when informed of her rise in the rankings during a conference call with Philippine media. "Masaya po (ako)."

While competing in the Olympics will certainly be another achievement for the young golfer, Saso said she is taking things day by day.

The women's golf competition in Tokyo is scheduled for August 4-7, and she notes that there are still many tournaments that she has to join before then.

"Madami pong tournaments, so focus na lang po muna siguro ako sa upcoming tournaments," she said. "But super excited po ako for the Olympics."

There are eight events in the LPGA calendar before the Olympics, including two more majors: the Women's PGA Championship on June 24-27 in Georgia, and the Evian Championship in France on July 22-25.

"I don't want to rush anything," said Saso. "I just wanna take it week by week, play golf, and enjoy all the tournaments that I can join. Get the most experience."

Aside from Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan can also qualify for the Tokyo Games as she is currently at No. 42 in the Olympic rankings. Juvic Pagunsan is also on the road to qualification, having risen to No. 51 in the men's side, thanks to his triumph at the Mizuno Open in Japan last May 30.

Saso has previously represented the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games, where she emerged a double gold medalist after winning the individual and team gold, together with Pagdanganan and LK Go.

