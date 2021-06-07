Golf: Saso virtual lock for Tokyo Olympics, after rising to 9th in world rankings

Saso waves to the gallery after her putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club, San Francisco on June 6. Kelvin Kuo, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Yuka Saso of the Philippines could add "Olympian" to her growing resumé after shooting up in the Women's World Golf Rankings Monday.

From 40th, the 19-year-old rose all the way to No. 9, virtually assuring herself of a berth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Those who finish in the top 60 in the rankings — each in the men's and women's divisions — get a berth to the Japan Games.

According to the International Golf Federation, the sport's world governing body:

The Olympic field is restricted to 60 players for each of the men’s and women’s competitions. The IGF will utilise the official world golf rankings to create the Olympic Golf Rankings as a method of determining eligibility. The top-15 world-ranked players will be eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players will be eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top-15.

Saso's victory at the US Women's Open on Sunday was worth 100 points, which hiked her ranking points to 193.29 from 33 events.

Her 5.52 average was good for 9th place, ahead of No. 10 Nasa Hataoka of Japan, whom Saso beat in the playoff at the US Women's Open, and No. 11 Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

Ko won the Lotte Championship in April where Saso placed 6th.

Once her qualification is formally announced, Saso will become the first Filipino to earn a berth at the Olympics.

RELATED VIDEO