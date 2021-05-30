Golf: Juvic Pagunsan rules Mizuno Open in Japan

Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines takes a shot during day three of the Barclays Singapore Open Golf tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on November 10, 2012. File photo. Mohd Fyrol

Filipino golfer Juvic Pagunsan secured his ticket to the 2021 British Open after ruling the 2021 Mizuno Open on Sunday at the Setonaikai Golf Club in Okayama, Japan.

It was the first Japan Golf Tour title for the 43-year-old Pagunsan, who pocketed the top prize worth over P5.2-M.

Pagunsan kept a three-stroke lead all the way to the end, closing his campaign with a 68 to finish with a 17-under total of 199.

He was tied for third after the first round but shot 65 in the second round to seize the lead, and never relinquished it. Birdies in the 15th and 16th holes secured Pagunsan's victory.

Pagunsan was coming off a second place finish to Rikuya Hoshina at the Asia Pacific Diamond Cup last May 16.

Japanese Ryutaro Nagaro settled for second place with a 14-under total of 202. He, too, qualified for the British Open.

Katsumasa Miyamato, who led after the first round, finished tied for third with Ryuichi Oiwa with a 12-under total of 204.