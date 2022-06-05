PBA: Thompson embraces rising expectations after winning MVP

Scottie Thompson is the PBA's Most Valuable Player for its 46th season. PBA Images.

MANILA - Scottie Thompson secured his growing reputation as the new face of the Barangay Ginebra franchise after winning Most Valuable Player honors of the PBA's 46th season on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Thompson won the award in a landslide, in the process becoming the first Ginebra player to take home the MVP trophy since Mark Caguioa in the 2011-12 season.

"Hindi ako makapaniwala," the guard said of his latest achievement. "Wala akong masabi. Thankful kay God na binigay niya sa akin 'tong MVP."

It was the latest in a string of individual success for Thompson, who also won Best Player of the Conference honors in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, and was named Finals MVP when they claimed the championship.

The MVP is his most significant award yet, however, and Thompson knows that expectations of him will rise exponentially after he lifted the trophy on Sunday's Leo Awards at the Araneta Coliseum. As he enters his eighth season in the league, Thompson believes he is ready for this new challenge.

"After kailangan ko rin mas more mag-mature para sa team. Kasi kailangan ko rin, s'yempre, ma-lead 'yung team," said Thompson. "Malaking panghahawakan 'tong nakuha ko ngayon, especially 'yun nga -- 'yung expectation ng team, ng mga fans and of course management."

"So mahirap, pero I'm up sa challenge," he added.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone has already said that Thompson's responsibilities in their team will only increase as his career progresses. In the 2021 Governors' Cup, the Ginebra coaching staff made the pivotal decision to move veteran guard LA Tenorio off the ball and give Thompson the bulk of playmaking duties.

It resulted in the best conference of Thompson's career to date, and another Ginebra championship.

Thompson says he will continue to lean on Cone and the Ginebra coaching staff, as well as Tenorio and the rest of their veterans while he gets used to his role on their team.

"I'm just so blessed na andiyan si Coach Tim, the coaching staff, buong Ginebra fans and especially 'yung mga beterano namin na andiyan pa rin, na nagga-guide sa akin," he said. "I think sa akin, parati pa rin akong makikinig sa mga nauna sa akin, 'yung mga veterans. Kasi sila pa rin 'yung key ng success para sa team."

He will follow the path set by those players even as he embraces a bigger leadership role, Thompson said.

"Kung ano 'yung binibigay sa akin ng mga beterano, 'yung mga bago namang dumating, 'yun din ang gagayahin kong parang footprint para makatulong din sa mga bagong dumadating din sa amin," he said.

Thompson and the Gin Kings open their campaign in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup next Sunday against the Blackwater Bossing at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.