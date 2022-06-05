Scottie Thompson named PBA Most Valuable Player

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson is the PBA's Most Valuable Player for its 46th season. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Scottie Thompson capped his finest individual campaign yet by earning Most Valuable Player honors in the PBA's 46th season.

The Barangay Ginebra guard received the league's top individual honor on Sunday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum, as the PBA formally closed its previous season before opening the new one.

Thompson was the Best Player of the Conference in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, where he also won Finals MVP honors after leading Ginebra to another championship.

He edged TNT's Mikey Williams, who fell short of becoming only the second player in PBA history to pull off the Rookie of the Year-MVP double.

Other contenders were NorthPort's Robert Bolick and Magnolia's Calvin Abueva, the BPC of the Philippine Cup.

Thompson is the first Ginebra player since Mark Caguioa in 2012 to win the PBA MVP award.

Joining Thompson in the PBA First Mythical Team are: TNT's Mikey Williams; San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo; Magnolia's Calvin Abueva; and NorthPort's Arwind Santos.

Making up the PBA's All-Defensive Team for Season 46 are: Cliff Hodge (Meralco); Arwind Santos (NorthPort); Kelly Williams (TNT); Jio Jalalon (Magnolia); and Chris Ross (San Miguel Beer).

Making up the PBA's Second Mythical Team are: Ian Sangalang (Magnolia); Christian Standhardinger (Ginebra); Matthew Wright (Phoenix Super LPG); Robert Bolick (NorthPort); and CJ Perez (San Miguel Beer).

This is the first time that the PBA has held its Leo Awards since March 2020.