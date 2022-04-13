PBA: Ginebra's Thompson wins first-ever BPC award

Scottie Thompson accepts his Best Player of the Conference award. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson has won Best Player of the Conference honors for the first time in his career, after helping the Gin Kings reach the finals of the PBA Governors' Cup.

The 28-year-old Thompson ranked sixth in the statistical points standings at the end of the elimination round, where he averaged 12.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.

But he rose to second place by the end of the semifinals, hiking his per-game numbers to 13.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.

Thompson, who delights Ginebra fans with his rebounding prowess and never-ending motor, is hoping to fuel the Gin Kings to victory in Game 4 of the finals against the Meralco Bolts. They trail the best-of-seven series, 1-2.

He received the BPC trophy ahead of Game 4 on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Boosting Thompson's candidacy was the early elimination of his closest competitors for the individual award. NorthPort's Robert Bolick led all players with 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals on top of 7.1 rebounds per game, but the Batang Pier failed to make the playoffs.

Phoenix Super LPG's Matthew Wright and TNT's Mikey Williams also suffered early exits in the quarterfinals. The other finalist for the BPC trophy was NorthPort's Arwind Santos.

Thompson received a total of 1,128 votes -- 401 from statistics, 480 from the media, 97 from the players, and 150 from the PBA. Williams came in a distant second, with 699 total votes.

Bolick (581) was third, followed by Santos (428) and Wright (416).

This is the first BPC trophy for Thompson, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft. He was the league's Most Improved Player in 2018, the Finals MVP when Ginebra won the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup, and a five-time PBA champion with the Gin Kings.

His teammate, Justin Brownlee, won Best Import honors on Wednesday night as well, making them the first pair of teammates since TNT's Terrence Jones and Jayson Castro in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup to win the top individual awards.