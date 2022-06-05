Will Ginebra's Scottie Thompson (6) add the PBA MVP trophy to his collection of awards? PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Winning the top individual award in the PBA will not change Scottie Thompson's humble demeanor, but it will nonetheless be a huge boost to the confidence of the Barangay Ginebra guard.

This, according to Ginebra head coach Tim Cone who is hopeful that Thompson will be named the PBA's Most Valuable Player in the Leo Awards, set for Sunday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

Thompson has emerged as a top candidate for the award after a superb campaign in 2021, where he won Best Player of the Conference honors in the Governors' Cup. He was also named Finals MVP after leading the Gin Kings to the championship.

The 28-year-old Thompson is up against NorthPort's Robert Bolick, TNT's Mikey Williams, and Magnolia's Calvin Abueva for the top individual award.

"It'll be nice to have Scottie win MVP. I think it'll be great for his career, it'll be great for his confidence," Cone told reporters during the PBA's media day at Novotel.

"Nothing's ever gonna keep Scottie from being humble. Scottie will always be humble," he added. "I don't worry about him getting a swelled head from winning the MVP, 'cause he's just not that kind of guy. It won't affect him, the way he plays."

"But I think it will help his confidence, and so I'd like to see him get it, obviously."

Cone notes that Thompson does have some great competition, notably Williams who took the league by storm in just his very first season with the Tropang GIGA. The prolific guard helped TNT win the All-Filipino title last season, where he also won Finals MVP honors.

Williams has the chance to become the first PBA player since Benjie Paras to pull off the Rookie of the Year-MVP double.

"I think Mikey is a really great player, also, and I think it's truly a great fight," said Cone. "They're different types of players; it really comes down to what kind of player you like, I think, for the voters. "

The PBA MVP award is based on statistical points, as well as votes from the players, media, and the Office of the Commissioner.

Whether he gets the award or not, Cone says Thompson's role in their team will only grow. In the Governors' Cup, they made Thompson their primary playmaker, and he responded by putting up 13.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game through the semifinals.

In their six-game conquest of Meralco in the Finals, Thompson averaged 17.8 points, 8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, playing nearly 45 minutes every game.

"I still think he's just scratching the surface of his potential. He still can be a lot better," said Cone. "We're gonna try to keep the ball in his hands more than we did in the last conference, and I think that role will just grow and grow and grow as he continues forward."