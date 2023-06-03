Almond Vosotros and the triumphant TNT 3x3 team. Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Almond Vosotros capped off a nerve-wracking final in the men's division of the Red Bull Half Court National Finals by hitting a follow-up lay-in off his own miss to win the contest, 21-20, at the Taguig Community Center on Saturday.

His clutch shot allowed the TNT Triple Giga to power past the Cavitex Braves and not only win the tournament, but also secure their place in the World Finals in September.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Almond Vosotros hits the game-winner for TNT.

But the former DLSU Green Archer was quick to deflect all the praise and instead gave all the credit to his teammates

"For me, it's all about our team effort. Nanalo kami not on my winning shot but on everyone's contribution offensively and defensively," said the spitfire guard.

"For me yung experience malaking tulong para sa akin, para kay Lervin (Flores), and na-adapt naman ni Ping (Exciminiano) and ni Gryann (Mendoza)," he added.

He also added that their experience in the three-on-three scenes added to their success in the tournament.

"Yun nga, kasi matagal na kaming magkakasama. I think yun talaga yung advantage namin for this team," he said.

And even with hid squad's impressive resume in half-court play, the former UAAP champion was already looking forward to getting his squad locked in as they prepare for the World Finals in Serbia in September.

"We'll continue to go hard [in practices]. Ido-double namin yung trabaho namin para going to Serbia, mabigay namin yung best namin."