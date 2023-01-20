PBA Images

Almond Vosotros showed no sign of rust as he towed TNT to the top in the PBA 3X3 Season 2 3rd Conference Friday at Robinsons Antipolo.

Following a breather in Leg 1, Vosotros fired 11 points to beat Barangay Ginebra, 20-14.

Vosotros drained 4 two-pointers to orchestrate TNT's 18-10 breakaway against the Gin Kings.

Lervin Flores, Ping Exciminiano and debuting Luis Villegas, who relieved regular Samboy de Leon (illness), added 3 points each.

Tropang Giga took home the P100,000 prize as the Gin Kings settled for P50,000.

"Talagang sobrang saya ang pagbabalik ko, ang pagbabalik ng team at nanalo kami ng Leg 2. This is the only leg na hindi pa namin napapanalo so sinabi ko sa kanila, i-push natin para makuha na ito," said Vosotros.

Kim Aurin led Ginebra with 9 points, while Ralph Cu and Donald Gumaru had 3 and 2 markers, respectively.

