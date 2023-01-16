PBA 3x3: Retooled San Miguel clinches Leg 1 crown

San Miguel Beer celebrates its triumph in Leg 1. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel Beer leaned on newcomer Tonino Gonzaga to rule Leg 1 of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 3rd Conference, Sunday afternoon at Robinsons Novaliches.

Gonzaga's late barrage fueled San Miguel's 21-17 triumph over Pioneer Elastoseal that allowed them to secure the victory. It capped a superb debut for Gonzaga, who joined the Beermen from Meralco before the start of the season-ending conference.

The former Ateneo de Manila University guard drilled three consecutive two-pointers to help SMB recover from a 15-17 deficit. He finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and five assists to push the Beermen to their second leg win of the season.

Ken Bono, the only holdover from the old San Miguel team, added eight points. Dariel Bayla contributed three, and Leo de Vera -- another former Meralco player -- had one point.

They took home the cash prize worth P100,000. Pioneer settled for second place and P50,000 in what was its first appearance in a leg final in Season 2.

It was the fifth leg win overall for San Miguel dating back to the inaugural season of the 3x3 competition. The Beermen had ousted the Almond Vosotros-less TNT in the semis, 21-17, while Pioneer edged Cavitex, 18-16, in overtime.

Cavitex went on to take third place and the P30,000 prize after beating TNT, 16-14.