TNT Triple Giga and Uratex celebrate after winning their respective matchups in the Red Bull Half Court National Finals in Taguig. Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- TNT Triple Giga will be going to Serbia after defeating the CAVITEX Braves, 21-20, at the Red Bull Half Court Men's Finals on Saturday at the Taguig Community Center.

Tied at 20 apiece following a two-pointer by Tonino Gonzaga, Almond Vosotros hit the game-winner after getting the offensive board off his missed deuce, sending TNT to the World Finals in September.

Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Gryann Mendoza, and Ping Exciminiano bannered TNT Triple Giga, who beat FILA in the semis, 22-15.

Gonzaga, Kenneth Ighalo, and Jorey Napoles competed for the CAVITEX Braves and beat Bahn Mi Kitchen in the semis, 21-16, after a game-winning shot by Napoles. Marion Magat was in attendance but wasn’t able to play for the Braves due to an injury.

In the women's final, Uratex defeated FILA, 16-13, to advance to the Finals in Serbia.

Uratex survived La Filipina in the semis, 17-16, while FILA eliminated Adamson 3x3, 17-14.

Mikka Cacho, Kaye Pingol, Samantha Harada, and Blanche Bahuyan headlined the Serbia-bound team, while Clare Castro, Nicole De Los Reyes, Hazelle Yam, and Raiza Palmera-Dy suited up for FILA.