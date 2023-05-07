SEA Games: Gilas Men bow to Cambodia in 3x3 final

3x3 veteran Almond Vosotros. FIBA/File.

Gilas Pilipinas could not regain the gold medal in 3x3 in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, bowing to a heavily-reinforced Cambodia team in the final on Sunday afternoon at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

The quartet of Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Joseph Eriobu, and Joseph Sedurifa absorbed a 20-15 defeat to the host nation and settled for silver.

It's the second silver medal for Team Philippines in basketball, after the women's team also fell short in their 3x3 final against Vietnam earlier in the day.

The final proved frustrating for the Filipinos, who had trouble containing the bigger players of Cambodia inside the paint. The host team fielded three naturalized players in Darrin Dorsey, Brandon Peterson, and Sayeed Pridgett. Tep Chhorath completed the triumphant Cambodian squad as the lone local player.

Back-to-back buckets by Sedurifa had the Philippines down by just two points, 17-15. But Cambodia pulled away anew while flustering the Filipinos on defense.

The Philippines advanced to the final after a stunning come-from-behind win over Thailand in the semis, where they overhauled an 8-13 deficit behind the sharp-shooting of Vosotros and a game-winning deuce from Sedurifa, 21-19.

Their long-range shots would not fall against Cambodia, however. Still, the silver is an improvement from the bronze that Gilas won in last year's 3x3 men's tournament in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Thailand wound up beating Vietnam, 21-13, for the bronze medal.

