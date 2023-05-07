The Gilas Pilipinas Women fell short of the gold medal in 3x3 after a 21-16 loss to Vietnam in the final, Sunday afternoon at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The silver is the Philippines' first medal in basketball in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games. It also marked the Gilas Women's return to the 3x3 podium after missing out last year in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Gilas Women's 3x3 team, composed of veterans Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, and Janine Pontejo together with newcomer Mikka Cacho, struggled to keep up with Vietnam's long-range shooting in the game.

They trailed by just a point, 16-15, but committed back-to-back turnovers while Kayleigh Truong knocked down two free throws to pad their lead. A player for Gonzaga in the US NCAA, Truong added a layup for a 19-15 advantage before Bernardino scored inside to keep the Gilas Women in the hunt.

But her twin sister, Kaylynne, waltzed inside for a layup to put Vietnam on the hill, before nailing the gold-winning free throw.

Duy Tieu Thi Nguyen and Ngoan Thi Huynh joined the Truong twins in the triumphant Vietnam squad.

The Gilas Women made the gold medal game in thrilling fashion, holding off host nation Cambodia 21-20 in the semifinal behind a heroic performance from Bernardino.

The former National University superstar scored eight points, including the game-winning layup with 4.1 seconds left to ensure that the Filipinas will go home with a medal.

Indonesia completed the women's 3x3 podium after beating Cambodia in the bronze medal game, 21-15.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.