SEA Games: Gilas Men complete group stage sweep in 3x3

3x3 veteran Almond Vosotros is leading the way for the Philippines in the SEA Games. FIBA/File.

The Gilas Pilipinas Men's 3x3 team emerged as the top seed in Group A after a comprehensive 21-11 win over Indonesia, Saturday afternoon at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Gilas' bid to reclaim the 3x3 gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games is alive after they won all their games at the Elephant Hall 2.

Led by Almond Vosotros, the Gilas Men roared to a 21-5 demolition of Laos in their first game, before taking down Vietnam, 21-13.

They completed the sweep with a 21-11 rout of Indonesia, sealing their place at the top of their group.

Gilas will play the second-seeded team in Group B on Sunday's semifinals.

Also advancing to the semis are the Gilas Pilipinas Women, who compiled a 2-1 record in pool play.

