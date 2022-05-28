Parks to spend another season in Japan B.League

Ray Parks Jr. plans to spend another season in the Japan B.League.

Parks, who averaged 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, announced his intention to stay in Japan through an Instagram post.

"I'll be back 2nd year," he said in the accompanying Nihongo caption.

Parks had a good outing with Nagyo, which he helped reach the quarterfinal round of the league following the team's 34-15 record.

But the Diamond Dolphins bowed to second-seed Kawasaki Brave Thunders, which swept Nagoya in two games.

Nevertheless, Parks is thankful for getting the opportunity to play with Nagoya.

"Year one of this new chapter in my career and i am truly grateful for the opportunity to represent this great organization, the city of Nagoya, and most definitely my country 🇵🇭. Thank you for the unconditional love and support this 2021-22 season," he said in a separate Instagram post.