Parks, Nagoya suffer Game 1 rout against Kawasaki

Ray Parks of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins goes to the hoop against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in their B.League playoff game. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins are on the verge of elimination from the 2021-22 B.League playoffs after a 97-71 defeat to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders on Saturday at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.

Parks, the lone Filipino import whose team made the B.League postseason, was limited to just four points on 2-of-6 shooting. He also had six rebounds, two assists, and three turnovers in nearly 20 minutes of playing time.

The sixth-seeded Diamond Dolphins could not recover from a slow start that saw them fall behind, 20-14, in the opening frame against the third-seeded Brave Thunders.

Kawasaki remained firmly in control through the second half, and a split at the line by Yusuke Tsunai with 49 seconds left pegged the final score while also giving them their biggest lead of the ball game.

Yuma Fujii led Kawasaki with 21 points and seven assists, while Naoya Kumagae added 14 points.

The Dolphins were led by Scott Eatherton's 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Nagoya will try to stave off elimination in Game 2 of the best-of-3 quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon, still at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.