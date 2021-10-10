Parks plays 11 minutes in Nagoya's first win

Ray Parks Jr. in action for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. continues to ease his way into the B.League, playing 11 minutes as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins notched their first win at the expense of the Hiroshima Dragonflies on Sunday at the Dolphins Arena.

After three straight losses to open their 2021-22 campaign, the Dolphins finally got in the win column with an 87-77 victory against the Dragonflies.

Parks sustained a muscle injury just ahead of their season-opener last October 2 but played limited minutes in their next three games.

On Sunday, he was on the court for 11 minutes and 20 seconds, putting up one point off a free throw along with one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

It was Coty Clarke who led the way in Nagoya's win, scoring 21 points on top of seven assists and five rebounds. Scott Eatherton added 17 points and six boards.

The Dolphins raced to a 24-14 lead after the opening frame but the Dragonflies roared back in the second quarter, and the hosts settled for a 39-38 lead at the half. They would regain control in the third period, however, and back-to-back triples by Clark and Tenketsu Harimoto midway through the fourth put them up by eight points, 71-63.

The lead reached double digits, 78-67, off another triple by Harimoto with three and a half minutes to play. The Dolphins cruised from there, finally grabbing their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Juan Gomez de Liano and Earthfriends Tokyo Z absorbed another defeat in the second division of the B.League, bowing to Yamagata 84-55.

Gomez de Liano had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds, but Earthfriends dropped to 0-4 in their campaign.