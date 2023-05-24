Kiefer Ravena re-signs with Shiga in B.League

Shiga's Kiefer Ravena. (c) B.LEAGUE/File.

Kiefer Ravena will be back in the Japan B.League next season after signing an extension with the Shiga Lakestars for their 2023-2024 campaign.

Ravena thanked his squad's supporters and assured them that they will bounce back from their lackluster performance the past season.

"To all Shiga Lakes Partners, boosters and fans, a new day has arrived for everyone. The past is over and we are all looking forward. Thank you for believing in us every match. A new journey begins for Shiga, but with your support, we know we can return to where we once were. I'm sure everyone will grow further and the results will surely improve! Gambarow, Shiga Lake!" Ravena said.

The former NLEX Road Warrior posted averages of 10.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.6 rebounds for Shiga who was recently relegated to Division 2 after a 14-46 record.