B.League: Kiefer's Shiga relegated after loss to Kyoto

Kiefer Ravena of the Shiga Lakes. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Shiga Lakes have been relegated to Division 2 of the B.League after an 85-69 defeat to the Kyoto Hannaryz in their final game of the season, Sunday at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

The loss gave Shiga a 14-46 record to end the 2022-23 season of the B.League. Also set to drop to B2 is Niigata Albirex BB, which has a league-worst 13-47 slate.

Kiefer Ravena had 8 points, 6 assists, and 2 rebounds in the loss. The Lakes were led by DeQuan Jones (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Ivan Buva (14 points, 12 rebounds).

Matthew Wright had 8 points, 9 assists, and 9 boards for the Hannaryz, who finished with a 22-38 slate.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix ended their own campaign on a triumphant note, as they defeated the Seahorses Mikawa, 86-78, at the Wing Arena Kariya.

Ravena had 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal in the win that gave the NeoPhoenix a 23-37 record. San-En finished sixth in the Central Conference.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido fell, 102-92, to the Akita Northern Happinets. Ramos had 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 dimes in the loss.

Other Filipinos in Division 1 are headed to the playoffs.

Ray Parks Jr. remains on the sidelines but the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (43-17) took down Alvark Tokyo, 73-63, to conclude their regular season campaign. The Diamond Dolphins have won their last four games.

Kai Sotto's Hiroshima Dragonflies edged the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 73-70.

Sotto played just 14 minutes, contributing 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block.

Carl Tamayo played 24 minutes and produced 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting, along with 2 boards.

Hiroshima ended the regular season at 41-18, while Ryukyu is at 48-12.