Kiefer Ravena (15) in action for Shiga. (C) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena opted to focus on the positives after the Shiga Lakes wrapped up a difficult campaign in the 2022-23 season of the B.League that ended with them getting relegated to Division 2.

An 85-69 defeat to the Kyoto Hannaryz in their last game of the season doomed Shiga to a 14-46 record, the second-worst in the league. The Lakes, along with Niigata Albirex BB (13-47), will play in Division 2 next year.

"Obviously, disappointed in our final game," said Ravena, who was especially apologetic to their "boosters" after yet another big defeat.

"We weren't able to give the fans, the boosters a victory. I mean, no matter what happened, they were there to support us, all throughout the year. I guess that's just the feeling right now, it's more of for the fans," he added. "It's a tough situation right now."

The Lakes dealt with roster and coaching issues throughout the season, along with injuries to key players. In a statement, Shiga president Toshihiko Kabuchi admitted that their team management "was in chaos" during the season.

While those issues were undeniable, Ravena believes they ultimately galvanized their team.

"I guess the positive side is you know, especially when we're down during the first part or the half part of the season where everything was happening, the team became more of a family," said the Filipino point guard, who averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game in his second season with Shiga.

"We had nobody to rely on but ourselves, from the coaching staff, teammates, staff, and everybody else in the organization. I think that's one thing that I can really take from this season amidst all the crazy things that happened."

Ravena further noted that they "turned it around" despite a stunningly poor start. The Lakes had a stretch where they won eight of 11 games, boosting their chances of staying in Division 1. However, they lost eight of their last nine games in the season, enduring a difficult schedule where they played playoff-bound teams.

"We were really down and out, we almost had no chance of really fighting for the last game of the season. But we had the chance, we had a way to control the outcome of our season," said Ravena.

"I know it's not the ending that we were all looking forward to, but again individually, we grow. Life moves on, and we take everything from our learning lessons from this year, and apply it for all of our careers, individually," he added.

In his statement, Kabuchi said they remain focused on their mission "to become the pride of Shiga by becoming No. 1 in Japan."

"With this relegation to B2, there is no doubt that the road to achieving that goal will be a roundabout way, but we will continue to hold our head high and aim for Shiga to be No. 1," he said.