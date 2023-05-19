FilOil: Adamson pounces on undermanned UP squad

Adamson's Matty Erolon. Handout photo

Adamson University took advantage of a severely shorthanded University of the Philippines (UP) for its biggest win yet in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, 62-53, Friday at San Juan's Filoil EcoOil Center.

Lenda Douanga pounded in 12 points and seven rebounds, Cedrick Manzano pumped in 10 points and seven rebounds, and Matty Erolon contributed nine points and three rebounds for the Soaring Falcons' second triumph in five tries in Group II.

"We're not really looking at the results. Ang importante is our game-to-game improvement, adjustment. That's already an achievement for us," said head coach Nash Racela.

It was also Erolon who drilled a triple to cap off a 21-2 rampage bridging the third and fourth quarters that erased a two-point deficit and erected a 49-33 advantage for Adamson inside the last eight minutes. They held on to the lead and momentum the rest of the way.

That pivotal push, and overall defensive effort, is the main takeaway Racela wants his wards to bring to their next games.

"We preach that defense is our key to success because we're not as talented as the other teams. It's nice that our players are embracing it kasi ang demand lang naman namin is to be decent defenders," he said, as they limited the Fighting Maroons to just 16-of-64 from the field.

The Soaring Falcons still played without floor leaders Jerom Lastimosa and Joem Sabandal, just as UP marched forward with Malick Diouf, JD Cagulangan, CJ Cansino, and Francis Lopez all sidelined.

Reyland Torres top-scored for UP with 15 points in their first defeat out of four games. They try to get back on track against perfect De La Salle University on Saturday still at the same venue.

Colegio de San Juan de Letran bagged a bounce-back win after running away from Jose Rizal University (JRU) in the final frame for a 79-68 decision.

Kurt Reyson continued to star for the NCAA's three-peat champions with 21 points to go along with five assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Kobe Monje posted 14 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists, while Pao Javillonar, Nicko Fajardo, and Rafael Go also added eight points apiece in their rise to 2-1 in Group I.

Head coach Rency Bajar saw much room for improvement for the Knights.

"Kailangang 'di lang puro si Kurt. Kailangang magkaroon din ng identity yung iba. Yun talaga ang challenge namin para sa kanila," said the tactician who replaced three-time champion Bonnie Tan.

Former Squire Shawn Argente paced the 1-2 Heavy Bombers with 19 points and five assists.

In another game, Far Eastern University (FEU) warded off a feisty University of the East (UE), 79-67, to gift new head coach Denok Miranda his first win in the preseason tournament.

Chiolo Anonuevo spearheaded the charge with an all-around 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two blocks, all while steering the controls as lead guards L-Jay Gonzales and Royce Alforque remain sidelined with injuries. Luke Felipe and Xyrus Torres also chimed in 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Tamaraws to improve to 1-2 in Group II.

"Ang ganda rin ng test nung first two games namin e. Even if undermanned kami, ngayon nag-aadjust kami kung paano mag-compete na walang pure point guard. Happy naman kami na, at least, ngayon, nag-step up si Chiolo," said Miranda.

For the Red Warriors, Noy Remogat kept up his hot streak with 23 points against his former school, even as they fell to 2-2.

Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) finally barged into the win column as well after preparing a rude welcome for debuting Arellano University, 94-80.

Returning guard Ralph Robin put up 23 points to help head coach Jerson Cabiltes get the better of Chiefs' mentor Chico Manabat in the duel between first-year shot-callers. Veteran JP Magullano also chipped in 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists, as the Generals rose to 1-2 in Group I.

"We just don't want to rely on one player. Lahat sila, merong role dito," said Cabiltes. "13 years nang 'di naka-enter sa (NCAA) Final Four kami. Sisimulan namin ngayon sa ensayo. We need to be disciplined in our practices so eventually, when (Season 99) comes, handang-handa na kami."

Yuan Camay topped the scoring column for Arellano with 14 points on top of three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.