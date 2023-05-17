De La Salle forward Kevin Quiambao. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- De La Salle University and College of St. Benilde both earned convincing wins in their respective assignments, Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil 16th Preseason Cup in San Juan City.

The Green Archers bested Adamson University, 77-67, headed by Kevin Quiambao and Mark Nonoy.

The all-around Quiambo stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals while the speedy Nonoy put up 15 markers and a pair of boards and dimes.

La Salle built an early lead over the Soaring Falcons in the opening quarter and led by as much as 22, allowing the Green Archers to improve to 3-0, tied for first with UP in the UAAP Bracket.

"This tournament gives us a lot of learning opportunities. We were already leading, but made some bad decisions. Good thing we were able to recover," said coach Topex Robinson.

John Erolon scored 15 points alongside three rebounds and five assists, while Cedrick Manzano put up 15 markers with eight boards as Adamson fell to 1-3.

The other Taft-based school also scored a win in the rematch of the NCAA Season 98 Finals after St. Benilde defeated Letran, 78-66.

The Blazers went on a second-half scoring surge to overtake the Knights and even held the Intramuros-based squad to only nine points in the last frame.

Letran's 24 turnovers also didn't help as CSB converted it into 34 points.

Sniper Migs Oczon led the Blazers with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists to help Benilde move up to 3-1.

Kobe Monje top-scored for the now 1-1 Knights with a 16-point, seven-rebound game, as he slowly continues to morph into Letran's go-to-guy.

In yet another NCAA matchup, the LPU Pirates also went on a huge second half to defeat the San Sebastian Golden Stags, 73-66.

Renz Villegas and Simon Peñafiel scored 14 each for Lyceum as they got back to .500, 2-2.

Romel Calahat put up 15 points and three rebounds for San Sebastian who dropped to 1-3.

In the first game of the day, the UE Red Warriors slammed Faith Colleges Bravehearts, 119-64.

Roy Nemogat's 20 points, three rebounds, and four assists enabled UE to improve to 2-1 in the eliminations.

Lance Villamor and Steven De Castro tried their best for the Bravehearts after scoring 13 and 10, respectively, but their 29 turnovers deprived them of getting their first win in four games.