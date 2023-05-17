Brownlee says Gilas' SEA Games gold the highlight of his career

Justin Brownlee in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the SEA Games. Ariya Kurniawan

Winning it for the Philippines felt like nothing else for Justin Brownlee.

Making it even more special for Gilas’ naturalized player is that they were able to make it despite the adversity the nationals had to go through to reclaim the Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball title.

"I got to put it on top," said Brownlee, who helped the Philippines topple erstwhile champion Indonesia before completing the job by exacting revenge against Cambodia.

The Ginebra resident import felt joy in helping the Philippines recover its lost pride in the SEA Games competition.

Just a year ago, Gilas fell to its lowest when it surrendered the title to a vastly improved Indonesian squad.

But with their collective effort, the nationals were able to redeem themselves in Cambodia.

"I have to say about representing and putting on this Filipino jersey, there's nothing like it," he said.

"It's an unbelievable feeling when you have the whole country behind you and supporting."

Against Indonesia in the semis, Brownlee fired 34 points while propelling the Philippines to a dramatic 84-76 come-from-behind win.

Then in the gold medal match, Brownlee powered the Filipinos by pouring 15 of his 23 points in the first half. This was more than enough for Gilas to offset Cambodia’s comeback with an 80-69 victory.

Brownlee said it felt even more special than leading Ginebra to multiple PBA titles.

"Playing for Ginebra is truly special, I must admit it. It's truly special. (But) there's nothing like it," he said.

Justin Brownlee reflects on Gilas Pilipinas' triumph in the SEA Games. Rhea Soco-Neis, ABS-CBN News.