SEAG: Chris Ross, CJ Perez savor Gilas’ redemption tour

After the Philippine men’s basketball team won gold in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, Gilas Pilipinas guards Chris Ross and CJ Perez celebrated the victory on social media -- with a special message to their critics.

Gilas got back at Cambodia, 80-69, to reclaim the gold and avenge their loss in the group stage.

In an Instagram post, Ross relished the gold medal -- the second of his basketball career -- while also mentioning the criticism Gilas received after their group stage loss against Cambodia, 79-68, last May 11.

“Came together in such a short amount of time and got the job done!! Gold is back where it belongs! Got bashed and talked about by some of our own people after a loss (and also disrespected) but it brought us closer and helped us achieve our goal! Thanks for the support!!” said Ross.





The nine-time PBA Champion only tallied a steal in over 10 minutes of action, but what is unmeasured is his defense, leadership, and veteran smarts that this version of the national team badly needed throughout the tournament.

His SMB teammate CJ Perez also shared the same sentiments on his Instagram, poking fun at the social media flak Gilas received throughout the SEA Games.

“Para sa bayan at sainyong mga bashers loveyou,” wrote Perez.

The former LPU Pirate tallied nine points, five rebounds, and two assists in yesterday’s gold-clinching game.

Christian Standhardinger, in his own Instagram post, was delighted that Gilas got back the gold.

"Mabuhay ka, Pilipinas!" the Ginebra forward said.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser said that they are "bringing that gold back where it belongs."

This win allowed the national team to reclaim the gold medal after losing it in the Finals stage of last year’s competition against Indonesia, 85-81, and should be a good morale booster ahead of their preparations for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in August.