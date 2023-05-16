Home  >  Sports

Gilas Pilipinas regains SEA Games basketball gold

Posted at May 16 2023 11:52 PM

The Philippine men’s basketball team reclaimed the gold medal against Cambodia, after losing to Indonesia in the last Southeast Asian Games. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 16, 2023
