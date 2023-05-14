Bella Belen and Angel Canino hug each other after Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 finals. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Aside from the title run of the De La Salle Lady Spikers, the exchanges between Bella Belen and Angel Canino – the only rookie-MVPs in women’s volleyball – have been highlighted in the UAAP Season 85 Finals.

After all the stare downs and "swag" since Game 1 that stirred mixed reactions among fans, Belen and Canino proved that they are on good terms outside the game.

In fact, the two MVPs hugged each other right in front of the press while exchanging laughter and funny banter.

Rookie-MVPs Bella Belen and Angel Canino hug it out after the UAAP Season 85 Finals.



According to Belen, it was only some fans who thought that they were enemies even outside the court.

“I think yung gumagawa lang naman po is yung mga fans. Kasi yung Game 1, part naman po siya ng game. Iniisip nila magkaaway agad. Pero sa labas naman po ng game magkakaibigan naman po kami,” she said.

She went on to praise Canino for winning the Best Outside Spiker, Rookie of the Year and MVP title this season – a feat she also achieved in Season 84.

“Deserved naman po talaga niya yung award. Yung pinakita niya this season talagang sobrang ganda from defense to offense makikita po natin na nagtrabaho siya,” she said.

“Yung passion niya nandun naman talaga. Very proud din sa kanya kasi nakasama ko na rin po siya before. I know na grabe rin yung sipag ni Angel kaya siguro nakuha nya yung mga awards na yun.”

Meanwhile, Canino revealed that she told Belen how great she was and acknowledged that the Lady Bulldogs really tested them, forcing them into two five-setters in the Finals series.

“Nag-congrats lang naman po siya and I told her she did her best all throughout the season. And sabi ko ang galing-galing nila and pinahirapan naman nila kami. Isa sila sa pinakamalakas na team this UAAP. Hanga po ako sa kanila, yun po ang sinabi ko. Tas, nag-congrats din naman po siya,” Canino added.

During Game 1, La Salle’s super rookie already addressed the staredown contest she had with Belen, assuring fans that all is well between them.



