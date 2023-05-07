Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The intense matchup between the De La Salle Lady Spikers and National University Lady Bulldogs in Game 1 of the UAAP Finals was elevated by a notch higher – thanks to the showdown between Angel Canino and Bella Belen.

The top hitters of both teams did not hold back in Game 1, staring each other down after key plays much to the delight of the crowd of 10,995 fans who watched at the Big Dome.

Belen and Canino fired up the game even more as they kept on challenging each other through every point in the five-setter match.

It appeared to be effective for the two spikers as Belen finished with 22 points in the game while Canino had 21 markers – enough to lead La Salle’s comeback in Game 1 to move on the brink of dethroning the Lady Bulldogs.

The super rookie, however, downplayed the on-court antics, explaining that it was just part of the game.

“It's part of the game naman, as usual. Kung ano yung nakikita niyo sa loob, laro lang yun. Sa labas, magkaibigan po kaming lahat,” she said.

Meanwhile, Canino relished the chance to play in the UAAP Finals of the collegiate ranks, allowing her to showcase what she can bring to the table.

The league’s top rookie also admitted that she still felt the pressure to play in significant matches such as Game 1 of the Finals.

“Natutuwa ako sa experience na 'to and malaking opportunity sa akin na makapaglaro sa finals and mailabas yung kaya naming ilabas. Yun nga sabi ko, may pressure pa rin yun pero kailangan lang namin ibalewala yung pressure from external, internal,” she continued.

Canino had to remind herself to stay focused on their game plan, knowing that it is in the Finals where their true character as a team will be highlighted.

“Sinasabi ko lang sa sarili ko na ilabas mo lang yung pwede mo pang ilabas kasi wala na eh, andito na. Ito na yung totoong laban kagaya nga po ng sinasabi ng coaches. Humihingi ako ng guidance tapos ng strength sa taas kasi alam ko naman na pag andiyan siya, lakas ng loob kaya ko,” she added.

The NU Lady Bulldogs politely declined interviews after the loss. They have yet to beat La Salle in Season 85, having dropped both of their elimination round encounters in straight sets.

La Salle will try to close out the series on Sunday, May 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena for their 12th overall title in women’s volleyball.



