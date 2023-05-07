Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Amid the intense competition in the deciding frame of Game 1 of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball finals, National University's Sheena Toring suffered a bad fall after a block attempt.

Replays showed that Toring happened to land on De La Salle Lady Spikers’ Thea Gagate’s foot. Toring had to be stretchered out of the court with NU trailing 12-13 against the Lady Spikers.

The Second Best Middle Blocker of Season 84 had to be replaced by Chams Maaya in the most crucial part of Game 1 of the UAAP women’s volleyball Finals with NU trying to catch up.

In the end, the Lady Bulldogs could not complete their comeback as La Salle completed their comeback from a set down to move closer to the title.

“Naapakan ko po si Thea. Doon ko naramdaman iyong paa niya. Bigla nalang may pumitik from ankle to knee,” Toring said.

Meanwhile, according to the team’s physical therapist Dwight Demayo, the injury is nothing serious but they will still await Toring’s response to the rehab.

“So far, intact naman, goods naman. So ngayon, depende kung gaano kabilis iyong response sa rehab. Pero, so far, okay naman siya. Nothing serious naman,” Demayo added.

Gagate, for her part, could not help but feel bad about the incident, explaining that it was unintentional.

“To be honest akala ko siya yung pumasok pero ako pala. Syempre na feel bad ako kasi hindi ko naman yun sinasadya,” said Gagate, who scored 17 points, including four blocks, in the game.

The Lady Spiker also extended her apologies to her friend Toring for what happened: “Sana lang hindi super masama yung injury niya and magpagaling na. Syempre as a friend din, i'm sorry sa nangyari.”

Demayo is hopeful that Toring can recover in time for Game 2, as the Lady Bulldogs try to equalize the best-of-3 series next Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Toring was admittedly disappointed that she did not finish the match, but assured they will move on from the tough loss.

“Disappointed syempre kasi Game 1 championship iyong laro namin. Kailangan talaga- lalo na ginagamit ako, first six ako I mean. Siguro part of the game lang. Move on nalang siguro. Wala na akong time mag-emote. Patapos na iyong season,” she said.

Toring ended the game with just six points.

