MANILA – The De La Salle Lady Spikers extended their mastery over the defending champions National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs to move closer to the championship.

The Lady Spikers bucked a 1-2 deficit en route to winning Game of 1 of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball finals series against the Lady Bulldogs, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 at the Araneta Coliseum Sunday.

La Salle is now a win away from lifting the women’s title for the first time in five years and dethroning NU in the process.

