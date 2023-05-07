Home  >  Sports

UAAP: La Salle completes Game 1 comeback, on cusp of crown

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 07 2023 07:28 PM

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau
MANILA – The De La Salle Lady Spikers extended their mastery over the defending champions National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs to move closer to the championship.

The Lady Spikers bucked a 1-2 deficit en route to winning Game of 1 of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball finals series against the Lady Bulldogs, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 at the Araneta Coliseum Sunday.

La Salle is now a win away from lifting the women’s title for the first time in five years and dethroning NU in the process.

Full story to follow.

