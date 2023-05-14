Sibol PUBGM squads miss podium in SEA Games

PUBG Mobile Philippines Esports/Facebook

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- Philippine representatives to the PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds Mobile title were unsuccessful in their attempt to contribute a podium finish to the country after a failed campaign at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in the team tournament finals held at Olympia Mall here from May 12-14.

The Philippines also did not win in the gaming title at the Hanoi games held last year.

Sibol PUBGM's PHI1 and PHI2 garnered only 51 and 63 points after 18 matches in the final rounds and placed 15th and 13th, respectively.

Reflecting on the teams' loss, PHI1 team leader John Raymart Rocello, dubbed as Rankid in the local PUBGM community, said that they were not able to execute their plays well.

After topping the qualifiers, Rocello bared that the team was not also able to adjust after committing several errors.

"Sobrang umasa ako doon, kasi sobrang ganda ng play namin and kuha namin 'yong mga rotation nila. But 'yun nga, 'di kami nakasabay sa naging adjustments... and sunod-sunod na (ang) errors," he said.

PHI2 team leader Ryan Canlas said that they made necessary adjustments after the qualifiers, but was also honest that the squad made in-game mistakes, and was not able to bounce back after.

"'Yung errors namin no'ng qualifiers, triny namin hanapin, tapos mag-adjust do'n. Nung Day 1, naging okay 'yung start namin, kaso 'yun nga... ang ganda din ng adjustment ng mga ibang teams... nasamahan pa ng mga error namin," Canlas said.

The Philippines can still bag medals in the PUBG Mobile title as matches for the individual tournament will be played on Monday, May 15.

The following players will be representing the country in the upcoming matches:

Mcromar Mascardo

Jan Lowell Sison

Jon Michael Ross Cabig

Games start at 12 noon, Manila time.



