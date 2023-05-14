Courtesy: PUBG Mobile Esports

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- Hopes for a podium finish in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile are getting dimmer as Philippines' Sibol PUBGM squads end up in the lower half of the standings after two days of final matches for the team tournament here.

Sibol's PHI1 and PHI2 for PUBGM ended up in 14th and 13th places, respectively, after twelve long matches in two days.

Many Filipino esports fans have expected a dominant showing from PHI1 in the finals after topping the qualifiers and scoring back-to-back winner winner chicken dinners.

Moreover, the valiant efforts of PHI1's John Raymart Rocello was recognized as he bagged MVP honors in the sixth map on Day 2, where PHI1 ranked second in the same round.

Also the captain of Filipino squad Playbook Esports, Rocello scored 3.22 MVP points while dealing 909 damage to opponents and stashing 6 eliminations.

He also had a 28:41 survival time, the most among the Pinoy squads.

Six more final matches will be played here in Olympia Mall later Sunday, the last leg of the finals for the PUBGM team tournament.

Games will start at 5 p.m., Manila time.



