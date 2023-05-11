PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- Philippine squads for the PUBG Mobile team tournament at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games are set to enter the final rounds after surviving the qualifiers held at Olympia Mall here Thursday.

Nine countries have fielded two squads, including the Philippines, while Brunei sent only one for the medal event.

Only sixteen teams will proceed to the finals, and Sibol PUBG Mobile Team 1 and Team 2 were successful after placing first and sixteenth, respectively.

To cap the qualifiers, PH1 scored back-to-back 'winner winner chicken dinners' in the last two rounds.

WATCH: Sibol PUBGM PH1 with the back-to-back winner winner chicken dinner to cap the qualifying stages! #SEAGames2023 | via @kennedyzcaacbay pic.twitter.com/PLfqd9vQOO — ABS-CBN News Sports (@ABSCBNNewsSport) May 11, 2023

They end up being the top-seed, besting rivals Vietnam and Indonesia.

PH2, meanwhile, held on to fight for tournament life after placing 18th in the fifth round.

Both squads faced six grueling matches to kick off their campaign in the biennial sporting event.

Vietnam and Indonesia, the previous gold and silver finishers for the title at the 31st SEA Games, are still the teams to beat after placing second and third.

Final rounds for the team tournament will be held on May 12-14, with qualifying teams are playing six matches each day.

The individual tournament for PUBG Mobile will take place on May 15.



