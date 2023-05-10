LOOK: Sibol PUBG Mobile preparing for their matches to be held starting Thursday. Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- For the third time in a row, the Southeast Asian Games is hosting esports titles, this time with nine medal events up for competition across six video games: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Crossfire, Attack Online 2, and Valorant.

The Philippines was the first country to host esports in 2019.

Sibol, the country's national esports team, has fielded 47 e-athletes to represent the country in the e-sporting events—eight of them competing for the PUBG Mobile title.

Just like in the 31st SEA Games, PUBG Mobile has two medal events this year: individual and team tournaments.

Vietnam and Indonesia previously emerged victorious in those competitions, bagging gold and silver finishes. Teams from Thailand and Malaysia also took home bronze medals.

Now, Philippine representatives for PUBG Mobile are eager for a podium finish at the 32nd SEA Games after a failed campaign last year.

Despite scoring several "winner-winner chicken dinners", previous PUBGM squads were unable to make it to the top 3.

To achieve the goal of garnering a medal, Coach Tuason of second team for the Philippines (PH2) bared to ABS-CBN News that adjustments should be done to the "Pinoy gameplay."

Tuason said the players have adjusted to studying opponents and deploying tactics instead of aggressively seeking to slay opponents.

Coach Tuason of PH2 team for PUBGM says teams will focus on studying opponents and deploying tactics instead of killing opponents: "Para mapatunayan ang Pilipino hindi lang pang-aggressive, utak at talino kailangan talaga." pic.twitter.com/7DScI0abRF — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) May 10, 2023

"Ni-less namin 'yung gigil namin kasi gusto namin malaman 'yung gameplay ng kalaban," he said.

He also acknowledged the importance of wise decision-making while in the game.

Asked what they think about their Vietnamese and Indonesian counterparts who had gold and silver finishes at the previous sporting event, Coach Tuason said they chose to look unto themselves and prepare.

"Sa amin kasi pantay-pantay. Mas pipiliin namin maging malakas compare(d) sa kanila."

Matches for the PUBG Mobile title will start Thursday, May 11.



