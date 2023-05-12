PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – It was a tough day for the Philippine representatives to the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile title, as they suffer a near-bottom finish on the first day of the finals at the Southeast Asian Games held at Olympia Mall here Friday.

Despite being the top seed in the qualifiers held Thursday, Sibol PUBGM Team 1, or PHI1, has ended up in 14th place, while the second team, or PHI2 has bagged a slightly better placing at 13th after six matches.

PHI1 and PHI2 saw better finishes in round 2, where they had top 3 and 4 placings.

PHI2 was also the runner-up in round 1. Unfortunately, both squads could not sustain their momentum coming into the third and succeeding maps.

Both squads only stashed 24 and 20 points.

To contend for a podium finish, they will need to score more points in the remaining games in the finals that will be held on May 13-14.

Twelves long matches await the Sibol PUGBM teams.

