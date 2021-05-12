VisMin Super Cup: Regulator 'inclined' to revoke team's license over game-fixing

Video courtesy of PTV

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on Wednesday said it is "inclined" to withdraw or revoke the license of a basketball team over allegations of game-fixing during the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

While the investigation is still ongoing, GAB Chairman Abraham Mitra said: “Meron pong isang team doon na pinatanggalan na ng... hindi na pinayagang maglaro ulit.”

“The GAB is inclined to withdraw o tanggalin naman iyong lisensya nila para ma-ban na talaga sila to teach them a lesson, so that all these things will not happen again,” he said in a public briefing.

(There is a team there that was no longer allowed to play. The GAB is inclined to withdraw or revoke their license so that they will be totally banned to teach them a lesson, and so that all these things will not happen again.)

The Games and Amusements Board has given the go-signal to resume the preparations for the Mindanao leg of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

The league in April expelled players and coaches of Siquijor's now-infamous contest with the Lapu-Lapu City team, during which both sides missed point blank layups and free throws.

Several players and coaches of Lapu-Lapu City were fined and suspended.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) decried the game as a "travesty," and warned of possible sanctions at the federation level.

The following teams are set to compete in the Mindanao leg of the league: Basilan Peace Riders, Cagayan De Oro Rafters, Zamboanga Los Valientes, Pagadian Explorers, Roxas Vanguards, Sindagan Saints, and groups from Tawi-Tawi, Valencia City, Bukidnon, and Ozamis.