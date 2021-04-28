VisMin Cup: Rendell Senining's suspension lifted 'conditionally'

Rendell Senining of ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu. Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup has given embattled Rendell Senining of ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu clearance to rejoin the league after being probed for game fixing in relation to their game with Siquijor Mystics.

The league conditionally lifted the suspension of Senining which lasted for six games after a probe that included reviewing the tape of the game and consultation with the coaches and the Games and Amusements Board.

It was announced in a video aired prior to the Dumaguete-Tubigon Bohol clash Wednesday evening.

Senining was at the center of the questionable game between ARQ Lapu-Lapu and the Siquijor Mystics with him shooting free throws with both his left and right hands. He also displayed lackadaisical play during that match.

He was initially meted with a season-long suspension and a fine of P30,000 for "acts disrespectful to the game."

This means that Senining will be playing for the Heroes when they face the league-leading MJAS Zenith-Talisay on Thursday.

"After much thought and consultation with the coaches, the VisMin management team has decided to conditionally lift the suspension of Mr. Rendell Senining," said league Chief Operating Officer Rocky Chan.

"Rendell Senining has been cleared of any game-fixing allegations in connection to the April 14 game."

The league has given Senining three conditions for the full lifting of his punishment.

The first was to issue a public apology to fans and his fellow professional players.

"I would personally want to thank the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup for giving me a platform and giving me a second chance to play the game that I love with three conditions. First, I would like to apologize to everyone -- to the league and my fellow professional players -- for my actions during the Siquijor Mystics game. I know that it was a very bad sight to see and I learned the mistake the hard way. I just want to say sorry sa mga na-affect," said Senining on-air.

"Rest assured, if that situation happens again, I know what to do and what I will do will be the right way."

The second condition was if he gets involved in a similar incident, he will be banned outright from any VisMin Super Cup-sanctioned tournament.

Finally, Senining has been tasked to lead all of the outreach activities of the league.

"They offered me to lead all of the outreach programs. With that, I accept it," said Senining.

RELATED VIDEO