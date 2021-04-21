VisMin Cup: Player wrongly accused in controversial game redeems self in ARQ win

Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Monbert Arong saved the day for ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu, which gutted out a 61-55 win over Tubigon Bohol in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu Wednesday.

After being wrongly implicated in a controversial game against Siquijor exactly a week ago, Arong redeemed himself, making key baskets in the homestretch to help ARQ to its third win in 5 games, good for solo third at the close of the eliminations.

"Very good morale-boosting win for us, especially after yung nangyari sa amin last week," said Heroes assistant coach Jerry Abuyabor.

"Malaking panalo ito para sa amin heading into the second round na hindi kami papasok ng tatlong sunod-sunod na talo."

Vincent Minguito paced ARQ with 16 points, eight boards, and four dimes while Fletcher Galvez came off the bench and chipped in 11.

