Two Siquijor players escape lifetime ban from VisMin league

Miguel Castellano is one of two Siquijor players who escaped a lifetime ban from the VisMin Super Cup. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Two members of the Siquijor Mystics have escaped the lifetime ban imposed by the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup officials after the team's controversial game against ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu City last week.

The league announced that both Miguel Castellano and Michael Sereno have been cleared, as they were not present during Wednesday's game that was stopped at halftime.

Castellano missed the game and stayed in the team's hotel during the game as he was nursing a sore right knee.

"Our doctors here have confirmed that Miguel was really nursing an injury that cost him to miss the game," said league Chief Operations Officer Rocky Chan.

Soreno, for his part, had asked to leave the VisMin Super Cup bubble in Alcantara, Cebu ahead of the league's opening last April 9.

The swingman out of University of Southern Philippines Foundation had been training with the team prior but had to go out due to "personal reasons."

Meanwhile, Vincent Tangcay's case is also under review as he did not play a single second in the contest.

"We are also reviewing the other players in the game," added Chan.

On Thursday, the league slapped al lifetime ban on the entire Siquijor team, citing "acts dishonorable to the game."

Representatives from the Games and Amusements Board wrote in their report to chairman Baham Mitra that players and coaches from the Mystics showed no sympathy over what transpired during the game.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: