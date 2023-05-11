Home  >  Sports

'SBP, what happened?' MVP asks after 'disgraceful' Gilas loss

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2023 10:24 PM

Gilas Pilipinas was stunned by Cambodia in the group stage of the 32nd SEA Games. Ariya Kurniawan.
Manny Pangilinan, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus, could not hide his disappointment over the stunning loss of Gilas Pilipinas to host team Cambodia in the group stage of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Cambodia, backed by six naturalized players, caught the nationals flatfooted en route to a 79-68 stunner on Thursday.

The beating was so bad that Pangilinan immediately took to social media to express his disgust.

“What a disgraceful game for Gilas,” said the well-know basketball patron.

"An ignominious defeat which will be etched deeply in infamy. SBP- What happened?"

It was the Philippines' first defeat in the group stage since 1997.

Gilas was supposed to be on a comeback trail after losing the men's basketball crown to Indonesia during last year's SEA Games in Hanoi. 

But as the loss to Cambodia has proven, it looks easier said than done.

The Gilas men return to action on Saturday against Singapore, seeking a win that will send them to the semifinals.


