Gilas fall to retooled Cambodian side in SEA Games

Justin Brownlee in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the SEA Games. POC/PSC Media.

The Philippine men's basketball team absorbed a shock 79-68 defeat to a Cambodian side that was heavily reinforced by naturalized players, Thursday evening at the Morodok Techo Stadium.

Cambodia nailed 12 three-pointers and led by as much as 21 points to hand Gilas Pilipinas a loss in its second game of the group stage in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh.

The host nation's naturalized players did the heavy lifting in the upset win, with Darrin Dorsey scoring 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

Christian Standhardinger had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Gilas Pilipinas, which can still make the semifinals if they beat Singapore on Saturday.



