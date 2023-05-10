SEAG: Reyes expects Cambodia to be 'a handful' for Gilas

Gilas Pilipinas against Malaysia during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 9, 2023. The Philippines opened pool play with a dominant win, demolishing Malaysia, 94-49. Photo courtesy of Ariya Kurniawan

Gilas Pilipinas is bracing for a severe test when they play Cambodia in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Thursday evening at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh.

Both teams opened their campaign on a triumphant note, with the Philippines clobbering Malaysia, 94-49, while Cambodia cruised past Singapore, 85-60.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said that Cambodia is "a tough team," especially as they will feature a handful of naturalized players, some of whom have already delivered a gold medal in the men's 3x3 tournament.

"You saw the three guys in the 3x3. They have another three. They have like six naturalized players. They are going to be a handful," Reyes predicted.

Tip off is at 5:00 p.m. in Phnom Penh (6:00 p.m. in Manila).

Cambodia has strengthened its team with naturalized players Sayeed Pridgett, Brandon Peterson, and Darrin Dorsey, members of the 3x3 squad that beat the Philippines in the men’s finals.

"We have to be able to adjust and pivot during the game. We have very little knowledge about their games as a team. We have some information as individuals, but as a team, very little. It’s really a matter of how we can adapt. Our adaptability is going to be tested," said Reyes.

On Wednesday, Gilas was forced to look for another venue for practice after organizers set a morning practice at an outdoor court. Reyes has also expressed concern over the basketball playing surface, which is usually used in volleyball and badminton games; Gilas forward Calvin Oftana suffered a calf strain after a slip in the first half against Malaysia.

"We shouldn’t be playing on a surface like this. This is the situation that we are dealt with. We just have to embrace and accept it," he added.

Meanwhile, the Gilas Pilipinas Women will be back in action on Thursday afternoon, 24 hours after opening their three-peat bid with a 114-54 demolition of the host nation.

The Gilas Women will take on Singapore at 3:00 p.m. in Phnom Penh (4:00 p.m. in Manila), eyeing a second straight win.



For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.