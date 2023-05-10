Afril Bernardino (3) in action for the Gilas Pilipinas Women. POC/PSC Media.



The Gilas Pilipinas Women started their 32nd Southeast Asian Games campaign by dominating the Cambodia, 114-54, on Tuesday at the Morodok Techo Stadium.

After a close encounter in the first, the Filipinas were powered by a 36-11 second quarter to break away from their counterparts. The Cambodians were scoreless until the 5:57 mark of the second when naturalized bruiser Mariah Cooks scored an and-one as she went to score all the quarter points for her squad.

Gilas rode their momentum throughout the game and went on to win the first of their six games in six straight days. They are set to face Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, in that sequence.

Five Filipinas scored in double digits and leading them was Ella Fajardo with 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Returning Jack Animam delivered 16 points, nine boards and three dimes, while France Mae Cabinbin scored 12 markers, six assists, and two rebounds. Afril Bernardino and Camille Clarin also scored 11 points each.

The scores:

Philippines (114) - Fajardo 17, Animam 16, Cabinbin 12, Bernardino 11, Clarin 11, Pontejos 9, Berberabe 8, Castillo 8, Surada 8, Castro 6, Guytingco 5, Tongco 3.

Cambodia (54) - Cooks 18, Simmons 11, Hanlon 7, Dinkins 6, Jasmine 6, Theavuth 2, Vuoch 2, Sidtai 2, Leap 0, Huong 0, Sima 0.

Quarterscores: 22-20, 58-31, 90-45, 114-54.

