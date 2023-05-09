Gilas dominates Malaysia to start SEAG redemption tour

Gilas Pilipinas battle Jordan during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

Gilas Pilipinas defeated the Malaysian national team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, 94-49, on Tuesday at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Philippines opened pool play with a dominant win over Malaysia led by Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser’s 15 points, five rebounds, and one block, and Justin Brownlee’s 11 points, four rebounds, two steals, and a rejection.

Gilas returnee Arvin Tolentino was the third man who scored in double digits with 10 points and six boards, but it was the balanced attack of the squad that worked wonders for the Philippines as nine of them scored at least seven points.

Gilas’ next pool game is on Thursday against Cambodia at 6 PM, followed by a matchup against Singapore on Sunday, at 2 PM.

The scores:

PHILIPPINES- Ganuelas-Rosser 15, Brownlee 11, Tolentino 10, Lassiter 9, Philips 9, Lastimosa 8, Amos 8, Perez 8, Newsome 7, Oftana 5, Standhardinger 4, Ross 0

MALAYSIA- Yi Hou Wong 15, Chun Hong Ting 7, Xian Fu Ooi 7, Tian Yuan Kuek 6, Zi Feun Chang 4, Yee Tong Heng 3, Jing Hung Lee 3, Maegen Mahadevan Suresh Mahadevan 2, Wee Yian De 2, Wen Qian Anthony 0, Wei Yong Ong 0

Quarterscores: 33-12, 58-22, 84-38, 94-49