PBA Media Bureau

MANILA -- The Philippine men's basketball team finished its two-week preparations and flew to Cambodia on Saturday with hopes of reclaiming the Southeast Asian Games basketball title.

National team coach Chot Reyes is optimistic about Gilas Pilipinas' chances as he brought the entire 14-man pool to Phnom Penh.

"I think we really have a good chance. But we'll really know when we get there, because we all know the lineups already of the other teams, right?" said Reyes.

This year, the nationals will campaign to redeem itself following a disappointing silver medal finish in the Hanoi SEA Games.

Reyes admitted it is easier said than done.

"The field is so much stronger than last year. While we do like our chances, and I think we have a better team now, not individual players but a better team, so is the opposition," he said.

"Our competition has significantly improved well. So it remains to be seen how the other teams play."

Making up the pool are Christian Standhardinger, Calvin Oftana, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, Marcio Lassiter, CJ Perez, team captain Chris Ross, Arvin Tolentino, college players Jerome Lastimosa, Mason Amos, Michael and Ben Philips, along with naturalized player Justin Brownlee.

Jeremiah Gray decided to sit out the SEA Games due to a bum knee.

"He's not a hundred percent. He's feeling something in his leg," said Reyes.

Gilas is bracketed in Group A together with with Malaysia, Singapore, and Cambodia.

Group B, meanwhile, is composed of defending champion Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos.

The nationals will kick off their campaign on Tuesday against the Malaysians.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.