Ateneo's Kouame, UP's Tamayo lead UAAP Mythical Five

The UAAP Mythical Five for Season 84. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University center Ange Kouame and University of the Philippines (UP) rookie Carl Tamayo lead the Mythical Five of UAAP Season 84.

Kouame earned Most Valuable Player honors after a superb campaign where he led Ateneo to a 13-1 win-loss record. He collected 69.214 statistical points at the end of the elimination round, built on averages of 12.86 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.07 blocks per game.

A far second in the SPs race is De La Salle University's Justine Baltazar, who compiled 63.0 SPs after averaging 12.69 points and 10.46 rebounds per game. This will mark the third consecutive year that Baltazar will be part of the UAAP's Mythical Five.

In third place is UP's Zavier Lucero, who was Kouame's closest rival for the MVP trophy after the first round but experienced a slump in the second half of the season. He still averaged 13.43 points per game, along with 8.07 points, 1.64 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest for a total of 62.00 SPs.

Meanwhile, UP's Tamayo is in fourth place and is the highest-ranked rookie in terms of statistical points, with 57.643 SPs. The big man averaged 13.14 points per game and 7.29 rebounds per game in his freshman campaign.

Completing the Mythical Five is La Salle's freshman forward Michael Phillips, who collected 54.643 SPs on averages of 8.07 points and 11.43 rebounds per game.