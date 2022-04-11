UP's Lucero leads UAAP in scoring after Round 1

UP forward Zavier Lucero puts up a shot against FEU in the first round of the UAAP Season 84 tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines (UP) forward Zavier Lucero has emerged as the UAAP's leading scorer after the first round of the Season 84 tournament, while Ateneo de Manila University center Ange Kouame leads the league in rebounds and blocked shots.

Lucero, a transferee from the California State University Maritime Academy, is putting up 15.29 points per game for the Fighting Maroons on a highly efficient 62.32% clip.

Second in scoring is Far Eastern University rookie RJ Abarrientos, who is averaging 14.86 points per game. Abarrientos also has the highest-scoring output of the season so far, having netted 33 points in a loss to National University.

Adamson University's Jerom Lastimosa (14.43), University of the East's (UE) Harvey Pagsanjan (13.86), and University of Santo Tomas' (UST) Sherwin Concepcion (13.43) round out the top five in scoring.

Ateneo's Kouame is averaging a double-double at the end of the first round. He puts up 12.86 points per game along with a league-leading 12.29 rebounds per contest.

Kouame also leads the league in blocks, with 2.57 rejections per game.

UP guard Joel Cagulangan has a slight lead over UE's Clint Escamis in terms of assist, with the former averaging 4.43 dimes per game and the latter, 4.29.

Escamis is tied for the top spot in terms of steals with De La Salle University's Deschon Winston, with both players averaging 2.14 steals per contest.

UST's Joshua Fontanilla, meanwhile, leads the league in turnovers with 4.43 per game.

